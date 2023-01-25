BCS Together honors adoptive parents with special night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It takes a special person to adopt a child and welcome them into their home as their own.

That’s why BCS Together is hosting its 2nd Adoptive Parents Appreciation Night, and they’re looking for some help to make the night special.

Lauren Falcone says the night is for foster, adoptive, and kinship parents and will be full of fun and fellowship.

“We are putting this event on because not everybody has it in them to adopt or to foster. It is a hard road. It is a beautiful road. Some people are called for it. Some people are not,” she shared.

Falcone says the night will include food, games and prizes such as gift certificates, jewelry and more. Falcone says there will even be babysitters at the event so parents can truly enjoy themselves.

“The children will be having fun. The parents get a beautiful dinner. We are going to play games.”

According to Falcone the organization is accepting gifts to give to all parents as a prize for attending. If you would like to donate a gift, email Laura at Laura@bcstogether.org.

For more information you can visit the BCS Together website.

