Celebrate Valentine’s Day with calligraphy instead of chocolate

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Turn your Valentine’s Day or girl’s night out into a unique experience with the help of an expert calligrapher.

Not only does Jenny Blaschke do calligraphy, but she is also an engraver and bottle painter.

Blaschke says next month she will host her calligraphy workshop at Century Square in College Station.

“What you get with an onsite artist is the experience,” said Blaschke.

The workshop will have wine, snacks and products for sale from local vendors.

Attendees also receive 15 percent off any Kendra Scott purchases while in the store.

The Galentine’s Calligraphy Workshop will be on Monday, February 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Kendra Scott in Century Square.

For more information on workshops and upcoming events, you can visit Jenny’s Facebook Page at Oliver + Cedar Designs.

