College Station girls run past Montgomery 52-34

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Montgomery 52-34 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Cougars used a strong second quarter to build a 35-12 halftime lead. Kyla Clark, Kaeden McMillin, and Tearra Burleson all had and-one buckets in the second quarter alone.

College Station will host A&M Consolidated for a crosstown showdown on Friday.

And-one! @CSLadyCougBball Kyla Clark, @JaedenMcmillin, and Tearra Burleson all had buckets plus the foul in the second quarter against Montgomery pic.twitter.com/FXZxK9ACVD — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) January 25, 2023

