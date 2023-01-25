College Station girls run past Montgomery 52-34
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Montgomery 52-34 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.
The Cougars used a strong second quarter to build a 35-12 halftime lead. Kyla Clark, Kaeden McMillin, and Tearra Burleson all had and-one buckets in the second quarter alone.
College Station will host A&M Consolidated for a crosstown showdown on Friday.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.