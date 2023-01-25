College Station girls run past Montgomery 52-34

College Station's Jaeden McMillin celebrates after scoring plus getting fouled against...
College Station's Jaeden McMillin celebrates after scoring plus getting fouled against Montgomery.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Montgomery 52-34 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Cougars used a strong second quarter to build a 35-12 halftime lead. Kyla Clark, Kaeden McMillin, and Tearra Burleson all had and-one buckets in the second quarter alone.

College Station will host A&M Consolidated for a crosstown showdown on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge in circumstances surrounding human fetus buried in Brenham park
Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69...
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
A high-impact winter storm is expected to sweep across Texas Tuesday
Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley
The closures are to allow workers to remove the overhead signs on the highway.
Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night

Latest News

A&M Consolidated’s Joey Lightfoot announces he’s UTEP bound
A&M Consolidated’s Joey Lightfoot announces he’s UTEP bound
Joe Schrock
Joe Schrock
A&M Consolidated’s Joey Lightfoot announces he’s UTEP bound
A&M Consolidated’s Joey Lightfoot announces he’s UTEP bound
Tyler Santucci named Duke’s defensive coordinator
Tyler Santucci named Duke’s defensive coordinator