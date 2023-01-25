CSHS presents beloved musical ‘Annie’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Leapin’ Lizards! “Annie” the Musical is coming to College Station High School.

Two of the show’s stars joined News 3 at Noon -- Emma West plays Annie and Elliott Lewis plays the role of Mr. Warbucks. The pair is excited to share this family friendly classic with audiences.

College Station High School’s production of Annie will debut Thursday and run through the weekend. Shows are Jan. 26 through 28 at 7:00 p.m. and Jan. 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

You can purchase tickets here.

