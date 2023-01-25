CSHS presents beloved musical ‘Annie’

Production debuts Thursday night and runs through the weekend
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Leapin’ Lizards! “Annie” the Musical is coming to College Station High School.

Two of the show’s stars joined News 3 at Noon -- Emma West plays Annie and Elliott Lewis plays the role of Mr. Warbucks. The pair is excited to share this family friendly classic with audiences.

College Station High School’s production of Annie will debut Thursday and run through the weekend. Shows are Jan. 26 through 28 at 7:00 p.m. and Jan. 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
New details emerge in circumstances surrounding human fetus buried in Brenham park
The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69...
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
College Station Police are asking the public for help in identifying people connected to a...
CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report
Shelley McCoy was arrested after allegedly killing several of her neighbor’s cattle.
Grimes County woman accused of killing neighbor’s livestock

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/25
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/25
BCS natives on a mission to paint the BCS Pink
Pink ‘Blessing Boxes’ popping up to provide free, essential items to community
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary – Ms. Cervera’s class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary – Ms. Cervera’s class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary - Ms. Burris’ class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary - Ms. Burris’ class