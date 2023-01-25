Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024.

The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers.

Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will also be flyovers built near the University Drive exit and Business Highway 6 near Deacon Drive.

Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director Dan Rudge says the project will make Highway 6 easier for those who are on it for a short time.

“My organization gets about $11 million a year to spend on transportation and we’ve leveraged that to a $500 million investment in highway infrastructure in Brazos County,” said Rudge.

Phase one of State Highway 6 projects is expected to start around August of 2024.

