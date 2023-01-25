Expectant mothers: be comfortable and look fashionable on a budget

Expecting Mommies: Be comfortable and look fashionable on a budget
Expecting Mommies: Be comfortable and look fashionable on a budget(kbtx)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shopping can be a drag when you’re pregnant, but you can stop at Kid to Kid to make your life a lot easier.

Manager Sara O’Bannon says they have a large maternity section with a variety of items to choose from.

“We carry all things from belly belts, bras, nursing tops, photoshoot dresses, things like that,” shared O’Bannon.

Kid to Kid receives a lot of dresses for all different sizes and seasons. O’Bannon says from experience she knows that dresses are the perfect maternity wear.

“Dresses are so comfortable when nothing fits.”

The manager says they receive a lot of name-brand items for half the price, so pregnant women can get something comfortable, affordable, and fashionable.

Kid to Kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
New details emerge in circumstances surrounding human fetus buried in Brenham park
The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69...
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
College Station Police are asking the public for help in identifying people connected to a...
CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report
Shelley McCoy was arrested after allegedly killing several of her neighbor’s cattle.
Grimes County woman accused of killing neighbor’s livestock

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) - arts council
THE THR3E(Recurring) - arts council
THE THR3E(Recurring) - anointed abilities
THE THR3E(Recurring) - anointed abilities
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)