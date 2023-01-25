Expectant mothers: be comfortable and look fashionable on a budget

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shopping can be a drag when you’re pregnant, but you can stop at Kid to Kid to make your life a lot easier.

Manager Sara O’Bannon says they have a large maternity section with a variety of items to choose from.

“We carry all things from belly belts, bras, nursing tops, photoshoot dresses, things like that,” shared O’Bannon.

Kid to Kid receives a lot of dresses for all different sizes and seasons. O’Bannon says from experience she knows that dresses are the perfect maternity wear.

“Dresses are so comfortable when nothing fits.”

The manager says they receive a lot of name-brand items for half the price, so pregnant women can get something comfortable, affordable, and fashionable.

Kid to Kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

