Local 7-year-old battles string of viruses, stays in critical condition

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -One Madisonville Elementary student is in critical condition after contracting a string of respiratory viruses. Local healthcare providers say its a reminder how quickly a ‘common cold’ can become uncommon.

Joshua Schrock is a proud dad who lives in Bedias. He told KBTX his top priority in life is to keep his kids safe. Although last week, his world took a turn and now his family is going through an unprecedented time.

“My son, Joe, was hospitalized last week. It started with us thinking it was something due to his asthma. But when his oxygen machine at home went from 92 to 72, we immediately took him to the nearest hospital in Madisonville,” said Schrock.

It was when they got to the initial hospital that healthcare providers decided it would be best to transfer Joe to Texas Children’s in the Woodlands.

“We spent a few days there but then Joe needed to be transferred again to the location in downtown Houston,” said Schrock.

Healthcare providers diagnosed Joe with two respiratory viruses.

“We did get lab results stating that he had signs of Pneumonia,” Schrock said. “He contracted the Rhinovirus and Enterovirus. They’re saying that’s what got a hold of the Pneumonia. It’s pretty much suffocating him in his lungs because of his asthma. They did put him on a ventilator because he’s not able to breathe on his own. His oxygen levels wouldn’t stay up.”

Joshua told KBTX many people call his son ‘Little Joe or Joe’, even though his name is Joshua. Joe is a seven-year-old who is a loving and energetic kid that is always the center of attention. Joshua told KBTX after seeing his son in such a vulnerable state it’s something he doesn’t wish upon any parent.

“It was only a few weeks ago he was celebrating his seventh birthday and wanting to make his birthday cake,” said Schrock. “Things changed so quickly and my goal is to get him home and back to ‘normal.’”

HealthPoint Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Britni Lehde, told KBTX she’s seen more respiratory viruses than usual this season.

“I think it is very scary for parents because of how quickly a child can have just a cough and congestion and how it can then get way more serious respiratory-wise,” said Lehde.

Lehde said her advice for people in our area is to stay cautious and take advice from their healthcare provider if they are feeling ill.

“Normally those two viruses only have symptoms of cough, congestion and fever. Normally that’s something you go to your primary care provider for. But, with kids who have underlying medical conditions who have asthma it can change courses quickly and its best to stay aware,” said Lehde.

Joe’s healthcare providers are going to try and take him off the ventilator within the next few days. The family told us Joe is showing signs of improvement, but still has a long way to go in his recovery.

Frank Schrock, Grandfather of Joe, told KBTX he’s grateful for the community rallying together for Joe.

“Little Joe means the world to us and I don’t know what we’d do if we lost him,” said Frank Schrock. “He is the last to carry the Schrock family name. There’s no other boy to carry it on, on my side of the family. People are being very generous in helping my son Josh with everything. We’re really in a dark time.”

There will be an auction in New Caney held on Sunday at 4 p.m. in honor of Joe if you’d like to attend or give to the family. Food vendors and an auction will be at East Montgomery County Public Auction.

If you’d like to help out the Schrock family with their GoFundMe, click here.

