Manifest your dreams and goals in the new year

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new year encourages new ideas and goals, and what better way to set and achieve those goals than by envisioning them?

The Three sat down with Madison Stott from the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley to discuss the benefits of a vision board and how to create and use one.

Stott explained that you write down the top goals and tasks you want to complete over time, adding that you want to set attainable goals.

“We broke down the year into 12 different months. So each month you have an area of focus and goals set for that.”

Stott says to stay consistent, and once a goal or task is completed, replace it with another. She says vision boards are for positive affirmations as well.

“What we think is important is positive affirmations to yourself,” said Stott.

Stott says vision boards help us gain perspective to what is most important while increasing our optimism in day-to-day life.

To hear more about what the Arts Council of Brazos Valley has to offer visit their website at acbv.org.

