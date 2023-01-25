Navasota Police investigate shots fired early Wednesday morning

On January 25, 2023, around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of...
On January 25, 2023, around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court in reference to shots fired(WABI)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning they say could be connected to a shooting over the weekend.

Around 2:30 a.m. police responded to reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Ruth Court.

Officers found evidence of a shooting as well as damage to a house. No one was injured, according to the Navasota Police Department, but the residents were unwilling to cooperate with the investigation.

On Saturday, Jan. 21 around 10 p.m. there was a shooting on the south end of the city at another residential area near Radcliff Street. Police believe the two incidents are related.

If anyone has information can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

