Navasota woman electrocuted after car crashed into utility pole

The woman was killed after her arm came in contact with an electric line(Pexels)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota woman was killed after she was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 50-year-old Urania Sweet was driving north on CR 304 with a passenger when the car hydroplaned and hit a utility pole. She then put the car in reverse, and as she backed up she put her arm out the window. DPS says her arm came into contact with an electric line, and she was electrocuted.

DPS was able to remove both people from the vehicle, which caught on fire, but Sweet died from her injuries. The passenger was uninjured.

