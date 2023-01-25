Pink ‘Blessing Boxes’ popping up to provide free, essential items to community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In November 2022, Samantha Moore started to think of ways to give back to the community. She noticed many people on social media were in need of essentials like food and diapers, so she came up with the idea to create boxes that would have essential resources for free.

“I called my dad, and I was like ‘hey I have an idea, and I need to know if you’ll help me on it,’” Moore said. “I pitched it to him, and I don’t even think I was done telling him what it was all about and he was like ‘yea, definitely, sign me up.’”

Moore officially birthed The Pink Box BCS initiative at the end of November, and the first Blessing Box was planted Dec.1, 2022 on Deer Park Drive in College Station. The founder chose the color pink because it’s her favorite color. She also knew the color would be memorable and noticeable to others.

“We just want to turn BCS pink,” Moore said.

The second Blessing Box quickly followed a month later on Hidden Hallow Circle in Bryan.

“That one has been extremely popular,” Moore said. “That one, we find ourselves refilling almost every other day.”

Both Moore and her co-founder Kiara Cunningham are expecting this to continue as they prepare to plant six more boxes around Bryan and College Station. They recently received a donation from JBG Plumbing that will fund five of those boxes.

“I think it’s pretty amazing,” Cunningham said. “We didn’t expect it at all and just seeing how our community is also helping so much, I guess we didn’t expect that either and it’s such a blessing.”

Those boxes are scheduled to be planted within the next two months, according to Moore.

”We plan to keep pushing more boxes out,” Moore said. “We want it to be really accessible on almost every corner in Bryan/College Station and then we also want to expand to other communities outside of Brazos County.”

This quick expansion has felt unreal and heartwarming to Cunningham. The co-founder said she wanted to find a way to help people after having her daughter and is grateful to serve others through the Blessing Boxes.

“We all need a shoulder to lean on sometimes, and it takes a village to raise kids, to do everything, so you got to lean on your community at some point,” Cunningham said.

Moore said they have something big planned for The Pink Box BCS in May that they’ll eventually announce on their Facebook page.

If you’re in need of essentials from The Blessing Boxes, one is located directly across from 1638 Deer Park Drive in College Station, and the other is at 2105 Hidden Hollow Circle in Bryan.

If you would like to donate items, you can contact Moore and Cunningham here.

