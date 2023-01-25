Potent winter storms drops enough rain to cut January’s deficit in half

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest winter storm to cross the country cut right across the center of Texas Tuesday. As much as 3″ to 7″ of snow fell across a wide portion of the Texas Panhandle and Southern High Plains. South of the Brazos Valley, a quick surging warm front kicked off a few hours of severe weather and flooding rain. As much as 5″ to 6″ of rain fell along a corridor from Southern Austin, Waller, Montgomery Counties and North Harris County.

Falling in between the two most impactful corridors of this potent storm system, the Brazos Valley found times of moderate to heavy rain in waves from sunrise to early afternoon. Officially, College Station received 0.85″ at Easterwood Airport. While not a record rainfall -- that belongs to 2004 when 2.29″ fell -- 2023 will snag the title as the fourth wettest January 24th on record. It was also enough to cut January’s deficit in half. With 1.51″ of rain recorded this month, the climate site is now 1.20″ behind the month-to-date average of 2.71″.

Below are rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport (College Station): 0.85″

Coulter Field (Bryan): 0.87″

Hensel Park (Bryan): 0.90″

Kyle Field (College Station): 0.85″

Texas A&M West Campus (College Station): 0.96″

Cameron: 0.99″

Hearne: 1.08″

Centerville: 0.89”

Crockett: 0.77″

Madisonville: 1.16″

Caldwell: 0.86″

Giddings: 1.05″

Brenham Municipal Airport: 1.42″

Navasota: 1.25″

Huntsville: 1.73″

Coldspring: 2.38″

Conroe: 3.05″

Hempstead: 2.75″

Bellville: 2.37″

Bedias: 2.0″

Carlos: 1.52″

Flynn: 1.50″

River Run Subdivision (Southwest Brazos County): 0.87″

South Bryan: 1.0″

South College Station (Edelweiss Gartens): 1.37″

Stoneham: 1.88″

North Zulch: 1.25″

Brenham: 1.90″

Northwest Brazos County (OSR & Fazzino Lane): 1.20″

Caldwell (5 miles west): 1.40″

Smetana: 1.75″

Peach Crossing (South Brazos County): 1.40″

Have a rainfall total from the gauge in your backyard? Email it to weather@kbtx.com

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.