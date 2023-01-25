Share the love this Valentine’s Day with Anointed Abilities

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since its founding, the nonprofit Anointed Abilities has been hosting fun, inclusive events for differently-abled youth in the community.

Founder Amber Evans is the mother of a 16-year-old boy.

“I wanted an inclusive space for him and like-minded children like him. I asked ‘hey, where can my baby go where he can have a good time, feel included, and not be judged?’ A place where kiddos like him can be included in day-to-day activities at their own pace,” she said.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Anointed Abilities will be hosting a Tie-Dye party on Sunday, Feb. 12.

“We want everyone to come out and have fun. We’ll tie-dye some socks and shirts and have fun. This is our first event of the new year, so we’re really excited about that,” Evans said.

Evans is easy to reach on the Anointed Abilities Facebook page. She’s happy to answer any questions you have about joining or donating to the organization.

“Come. Just come out. I’m a parent as well. Before I’m a founder, I’m a parent. I live the SPED life 24/7, so come out and let your kids interact with people like them. There is no age limit at our events. There is no specific ability. Everyone is invited to come out and have fun,” Evans said.

