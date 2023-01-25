Treat of the Day: Navasota High School students tour Minute Maid Park

Treat of the Day: Navasota High School students tour Minute Maid Park
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 25, 2023
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students from Navasota High School had the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes tour at Minute Maid Park.

Students from Mrs. Smith’s sports and entertainment marketing class and Mrs. Garcia’s and Mr. Corona’s media classes attended a presentation and participated in a Q&A with the Astros marketing team.

Students also got to sit inside the press box and head down onto the field where all the action happens at Minute Maid Park.

