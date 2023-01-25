Treat of the Day: Navasota High School students tour Minute Maid Park

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students from Navasota High School had the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes tour at Minute Maid Park.

Students from Mrs. Smith’s sports and entertainment marketing class and Mrs. Garcia’s and Mr. Corona’s media classes attended a presentation and participated in a Q&A with the Astros marketing team.

Students also got to sit inside the press box and head down onto the field where all the action happens at Minute Maid Park.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.