18-wheeler engulfed in flames in Robertson County early Thursday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blackjack Volunteer Fire Department is investigating the cause of an 18-wheeler fire that happened early Thursday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., Blackjack Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Highway 6 in Robertson County between Hearne and Bryan, according to Robertson County Emergency Management. When they arrived at the scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Hearne Fire Department, Hearne police and Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department were called in to assist.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still unknown. The scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m.

