BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M snapped Auburn’s 28 game home win streak with a 79-63 win at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

The Ags were led by Tyrece “Boots” Radford who finished with 30 points and nine rebounds.

A&M returns to the court when they host Vanderbilt on Saturday at Reed Arena. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m.

BIG road win for A&M at #15 Auburn.



Can't believe this team lost to Wofford. #GigEm — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) January 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.