Brazos Valley Blessings moving into new facility

Brazos Valley Blessings says they have outgrown their current office.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Blessings says it has outgrown its current office and the non-profit is now moving into units at Morning Star Storage next Tuesday.

The organization says this move will support the expansion of their baby and household closets.

“Part of our goal with opening the two storages is to incorporate the need for clothing for adult family members and not just children,” said founder Amber Robertson. “Our long-term goal is to also be able to accept the larger furniture that is sometimes donated to us.”

This comes just 7 months after the non-profit shared with us the impacts inflation was having on donations. At one point, they were at risk of losing their current office space.

The non-profit plans to reopen to the public the second week of February.

The organization moved into its current office space in February 2022.

