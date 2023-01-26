Brenham’s Halle Scheel surpasses 1,000 career points in win over Rudder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham point guard Halle Scheel scored 13 points last night in a win over Rudder, which included a second half free throw which was the actual 1,000th point of her high school career.

Halle is averaging 10 points per game during her junior season.

She is a two sport athlete at Brenham High School and as soon as basketball season ends she’ll pick up her softball bat and glove.

Halle is the second Cubette player in as many seasons to surpass 1,000 career points.

