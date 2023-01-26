Centerville’s Cameron Pate signs with McMurry
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville Tiger Outside Linebacker Cameron Pate announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be continuing his football career at McMurry University in Abilene.
Cameron was a 3 year letter winner for Kyle Hardee and the Tigers. He was a Second Team All State selection at outside linebacker while being a First Team All District selection as both a linebacker and running back.
Cameron plans on pursuing a degree in accounting.
