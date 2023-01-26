Centerville’s Cameron Pate signs with McMurry

Centerville’s Cameron Pate signs with McMurry
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville Tiger Outside Linebacker Cameron Pate announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be continuing his football career at McMurry University in Abilene.

Cameron was a 3 year letter winner for Kyle Hardee and the Tigers. He was a Second Team All State selection at outside linebacker while being a First Team All District selection as both a linebacker and running back.

Cameron plans on pursuing a degree in accounting.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
New details emerge in circumstances surrounding human fetus buried in Brenham park
The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69...
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
A handful of local employees with a company based out of San Antonio have been reaching out to...
Employees say they have worked without pay, concerned about a larger impact
College Station Police are asking the public for help in identifying people connected to a...
CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report

Latest News

highway 6 redevelopment
highway 6 redevelopment
Post Oak Mall Redevelopment
Post Oak Mall Redevelopment
Maghan Graff is making an impact in the cosmetology profession years after she passed away from...
Hair student leaves a legacy after passing away from colon cancer
Brenham point guard Halle Scheel scored 13 points last night in a win over Rudder, which...
Brenham’s Halle Scheel surpasses 1,000 career points in win over Rudder