City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.

At Wednesday’s BCS Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference, the City of College Station mentions that they have been looking into opportunities to grow in the Harvey Road Corridor to Texas Avenue.

City officials mention that the area is a major gateway to the community and to Texas A&M University.

“We did some visioning work with the current ownership looking at what the potential would be. Could we add additional housing units? Could we add a mix of uses and how would that work with the existing mall configuration?” said the College Station Chief Development Officer, Natalie Ruiz.

The city says the goal is to make the area more walkable for residents.

