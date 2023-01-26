College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD named a new prospect for head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School after Lee Fedora’s abrupt departure in December.

College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend Brandon Schmidt, Prosper High School’s head football coach and campus athletic coordinator, for hire at a specially-called board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Schmidt led the Class 6A program for the past seven years, making an appearance at the playoffs each year. The Eagle program made it to the state semifinals in 2022 and the state quarterfinals in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

“Brandon is an exceptional football coach and leader,” Martindale said. “His record on the field speaks for itself. He will be engaged with the entire Consol athletic department, the entire staff and all of the student body.”

Before he was a head coach with a 67-24 record, he was the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at Prosper for one season, according to CSISD.

Schmidt earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Sam Houston State University in 2001 and his Master’s in Educational Leadership from Lamar University in 2013. While at Sam Houston, Schmidt played the center position on the offensive line and was named team captain as a senior.

“I grew up a coach’s kid and played through college, but more importantly, I always tell people coaching is not a job, it is a calling,” Schmidt said. “This is a statement I do not take lightly and I am passionate about kids, coaches, and the community. My goal is always to build a program everyone can be proud of, but most importantly to build great humans. I can’t wait to get started building relationships with the community and raising the high standards already in place at Consol.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.