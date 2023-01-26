Experience modern Japanese cuisine at Kanji Sushi

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kanji Sushi in Bryan is putting its own unique take on Japanese Cuisine. The word “kanji” means to “feel” and “sense“ in Japanese.

“I wanted to bring this heightened sense and a feel of modern Japanese cuisine right here in Bryan/College Station,” owner and chef Tai Lee said.

The restaurant offers flavors from across the world, and everything is made with intention. Lee said he and his team even sketch how dishes will be plated to ensure everyone can “feel” and “sense” every part of the restaurant’s experience.

“We always come up with something that balances out in a harmonious way,” Lee said.

The menu has many options for sushi connoisseurs or those looking to try something new. Chef’s signature nigiri sushi rolls include the Aburi Maguro, Zuke Sake and the Fugo, which has 24-carat gold flakes.

There are maki sushi options including the Bluefin Toro, the Summer roll and Chef Tai’s Spicy Tuna. Kanji Sushi also has modern Japanese entrees like the Miso Glazed Sea Bass and the Seared Ahi Tuna.

In addition, the menu includes appetizer, drink and dessert options he says will enhance the dining experience.

Kanji Sushi is located at 4115 Lake Atlas Drive in suite 310 in Bryan. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday. You can find the hours here.

Reservations are preferred. Those can be made here.

