Family of Bryan cosmetologist donates supplies to Charles & Sue’s School of Hair

Maghan Graff died from colon cancer in 2018 and wanted to make sure the future of cosmetology was in good hands
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Maghan Graff is making an impact in the cosmetology profession years after she passed away from colon cancer.

Since 2018 Graff’s family and friends have donated essential supplies to students at Charles & Sue’s School of Hair Design as they begin their cosmetology journey.

“She really wanted to give back,” said Maghan’s friend Kathy Falcone. “This is where she started her career and she not only loved it, but lived it and wanted to continue that in a way to help others.”

The school’s Admissions Coordinator, Debbie Kelley, said this donation really motivates the students to continue their journey at Charles & Sue’s.

“Most of these girls that come through the school use financial aid. This was a big deal to them, to have the a little help means a lot to these girls,” said Kelley.

While supplying students with supplies, Graff’s family and friends also hopes that it encourages others to never give up.

“Seeing that Maghan didn’t give up when it did get hard is very inspiring,” said student Sydnie Herlong.

Charles & Sue’s School of Hair Design will also be building a pergola to honor Graff.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
New details emerge in circumstances surrounding human fetus buried in Brenham park
The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69...
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
A handful of local employees with a company based out of San Antonio have been reaching out to...
Employees say they have worked without pay, concerned about a larger impact
College Station Police are asking the public for help in identifying people connected to a...
CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report

Latest News

Rental Property in College Station
The City of College Station revises short-term rental ordinance
Brazos Valley Blessings says they have outgrown their current office.
Brazos Valley Blessings moving into new facility
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
Amazon said a handful of customers have used the drone delivery service in College Station...
Amazon Prime Air holds first presentation since launching drone service