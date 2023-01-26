Family of Bryan cosmetologist donates supplies to Charles & Sue’s School of Hair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Maghan Graff is making an impact in the cosmetology profession years after she passed away from colon cancer.

Since 2018 Graff’s family and friends have donated essential supplies to students at Charles & Sue’s School of Hair Design as they begin their cosmetology journey.

“She really wanted to give back,” said Maghan’s friend Kathy Falcone. “This is where she started her career and she not only loved it, but lived it and wanted to continue that in a way to help others.”

The school’s Admissions Coordinator, Debbie Kelley, said this donation really motivates the students to continue their journey at Charles & Sue’s.

“Most of these girls that come through the school use financial aid. This was a big deal to them, to have the a little help means a lot to these girls,” said Kelley.

While supplying students with supplies, Graff’s family and friends also hopes that it encourages others to never give up.

“Seeing that Maghan didn’t give up when it did get hard is very inspiring,” said student Sydnie Herlong.

Charles & Sue’s School of Hair Design will also be building a pergola to honor Graff.

