Hospice Brazos Valley to host Mardi Gras fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Break out the beads! A night in New Orleans is coming to the Brazos Valley.

The theme of this year’s Hospice Brazos Valley’s Hospice Happening is Mardi Gras.

There will be dueling pianos by Howl2Go, dancing, a casino, silent auction and a Cajun inspired meal. Organizers suggest you come dressed for the occasion with green, purple and yellow colors.

Hospice Happening is Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo Complex.

Individual tickets are $125 and sponsorships are still available.

The proceeds from the event supports Hospice Brazos Valley’s mission of providing companionate care to the terminally ill and support to their family regardless of their ability to pay. Hospice Brazos Valley is the only nonprofit hospice organization in the 17-county area.

For more information, go to Hospice Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.