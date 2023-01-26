National Weather Service releases damage surveys for Tuesday’s Houston area tornaodes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A potent winter storm kicked off a quick round of severe weather across Southeast Texas Tuesday. Storm surveys have been completed by the Houston/Galveston National Weather Service office, confirming three tornadoes -- the most significant peaking as an EF-3 with a maximum wind of 140 mph. This tornado that caused extensive damage through Pasadena and Deer Park prompted the first ever “Tornado Emergency” issued by the local weather service office.

The first warning of the day was issued at 10:45 am. In all, eight tornado warnings were issued Tuesday, along with 10 severe thunderstorm warnings. The last warning issued by the agency was released at 4 pm.

Below are the details from the storm surveys completed in Harris, Fort Bend, and Brazoria Counties.

Southeast Harris County Tornado

Rating: EF-3

Estimated Peak Wind: 140 mph

Path Length: 18.73 miles

Maximum Path Width: 1000 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: No serious injuries reported

Start Time & Location: 2:15 pm / 3 miles north-northeast of Pearland

End Time & Location: 2:50 pm / 3 miles west-northwest of Baytown

What a terrifying day at the school pick up line! 🌪️



This is the edge of a large rain-wrapped tornado as it passed by Pasadena Memorial High. I’m told the large black pipes that hit the vehicle are from a nearby drainage project. Thankfully all were okay! https://t.co/Z3HpqpZJ3c pic.twitter.com/udwZGWVhBP — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 25, 2023

Storm Survey Summary:

The tornado touched down near El Franco Lee Park east of Brookside Village. A near-continuous path of damage extended east-northeast, then northeast from there, across portions of Southeast Houston, Pasadena, Deer Park, and Baytown. Most of the damage was rated EF-0 and EF-1 with damage to trees, fences, and minor roof damage, but there were some spots with more severe damage, rated EF-2. These included the Beamer Apartments in Southeast Houston, a few homes in Pasadena, a church in Deer park near Center Street and East P Street, and a single-family home with roof and some walls removed near the intersection of East X Street and Luella. From the aerial survey, there were three high-tension electrical towers flattened suggesting EF-3 damage northeast of Deer park near the Houston Ship Channel. In Baytown, there was a mobile home and a single-family home destroyed along Weaver Steet near Bayway. Damage became more spotty, less intense northeast from there with spotty damage as far north as Texas 330 Spur. Aerial surveys suggested some minor roof damage to the Exxon buildings south of West Baker Steet. No damage was indicated, either from wind or this tornado, either from air or ground, north of Interstate 10.

Pearland Tornado

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph

Path Length: 2.4501 miles

Maximum Path Width: 50 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time & Location: 2:10 pm / 3 miles north-northwest of Manvel

End Time & Location: 2:25 pm / 3 miles south-southwest of Brookside Village

Storm Survey Summary:

EF-0 damage was observed in southwest Pearland, TX. A path of damaged trees and fences was found from the intersection of CR 90 and Bailey Avenue extending northeast toward Magnolia Parkway. The most significant damage was noted along Crescent Drive where nearly 10 homes had minor roof and window damage.

Needville-Thompson Tornado

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph

Path Length: 14.5732 miles

Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time & Location: 1:45 pm / 6 miles east of Needville

End Time & Location: 2:30 pm / 4 miles west-southwest of Arcola

Storm Survey Summary:

A tornado touched down near the intersection of FM 1994 and Fair Childs Long Point Road 5 miles east/southeast of Needville, TX. A sporadic path of tree damage was found extending northeast toward Thompsons Oil Field and into Sienna. A portion of the damage path was unavailable due to private property; however, most of the damage found consisted of broken tree limbs, trees uprooted, minor roof/siding damage, and downed fences. All of the damage found is consistent with an EF0 rating.

The agency will also be looking at additional damage on the east side of Liberty County. Details about that storm damage should be released by Friday.

