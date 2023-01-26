National Weather Service releases damage surveys for Tuesday’s Houston area tornaodes

At least three tornadoes have been confirmed by the agency
EF-3 Tornado confirmed in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown
By Shel Winkley and Drew Davis
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A potent winter storm kicked off a quick round of severe weather across Southeast Texas Tuesday. Storm surveys have been completed by the Houston/Galveston National Weather Service office, confirming three tornadoes -- the most significant peaking as an EF-3 with a maximum wind of 140 mph. This tornado that caused extensive damage through Pasadena and Deer Park prompted the first ever “Tornado Emergency” issued by the local weather service office.

The first warning of the day was issued at 10:45 am. In all, eight tornado warnings were issued Tuesday, along with 10 severe thunderstorm warnings. The last warning issued by the agency was released at 4 pm.

Below are the details from the storm surveys completed in Harris, Fort Bend, and Brazoria Counties.

Southeast Harris County Tornado

  • Rating: EF-3
  • Estimated Peak Wind: 140 mph
  • Path Length: 18.73 miles
  • Maximum Path Width: 1000 yards
  • Fatalities: 0
  • Injuries: No serious injuries reported
  • Start Time & Location: 2:15 pm / 3 miles north-northeast of Pearland
  • End Time & Location: 2:50 pm / 3 miles west-northwest of Baytown

Storm Survey Summary:

Pearland Tornado

  • Rating: EF-0
  • Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph
  • Path Length: 2.4501 miles
  • Maximum Path Width: 50 yards
  • Fatalities: 0
  • Injuries: 0
  • Start Time & Location: 2:10 pm / 3 miles north-northwest of Manvel
  • End Time & Location: 2:25 pm / 3 miles south-southwest of Brookside Village

Storm Survey Summary:

Needville-Thompson Tornado

  • Rating: EF-0
  • Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph
  • Path Length: 14.5732 miles
  • Maximum Path Width: 100 yards
  • Fatalities: 0
  • Injuries: 0
  • Start Time & Location: 1:45 pm / 6 miles east of Needville
  • End Time & Location: 2:30 pm / 4 miles west-southwest of Arcola

Storm Survey Summary:

The agency will also be looking at additional damage on the east side of Liberty County. Details about that storm damage should be released by Friday.

