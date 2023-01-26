No. 10 Aggie men conclude regular season against SMU

DALLAS, Texas -- The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team hits the road to take on SMU in its final dual meet of the season on Friday at 3 p.m. inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.

The Maroon & White prepare for their final tune-up before the post-season after celebrating Senior Day with a 171-129 victory over LSU. Anze Fers Erzen led the way for the Aggies as he gathered three first-place finishes, including the 200 fly (1:48.92), 200 back (1:46.41) and 200 IM (1:48.64).

Trey Dickey stood out in the distance events as he grabbed the top spot in the 1,000 (9:15.39) and 500 free (4:31.08). A&M filled the results sheet in the 500, as William Coakley and Batuhan Filiz followed right behind Dickey, all within half of a second at 4:31.15 and 4:31.53, respectively.

Baylor Nelson highlighted the freestyle events, winning the 200 (1:37.64) and placing second in the 100 (44.62). Kaloyan Bratanov assisted in leading the Aggies to a win as he finished second in the 50, recording a 20.44. Andres Puente added crucial points for the Maroon & White as he won the 200 breast, clocking in at 1:58.86, while also placing second in the 100 with a time of 54.79.

The Aggies claimed the top three spots on the 1-meter, including Victor Povzner (385.95), Rhett Hensley (343.58) and Takuto Endo (318.53).

Povzner added another first-place score of 421.65 on the 3-meter, while Kyle Sanchez earned a third in the event with a score of 334.88. Live results can be found here and the meet will be streamed at SMUMustangs.com/watch.

