No. 10 Aggie men conclude regular season against SMU

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas -- The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team hits the road to take on SMU in its final dual meet of the season on Friday at 3 p.m. inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. 

The Maroon & White prepare for their final tune-up before the post-season after celebrating Senior Day with a 171-129 victory over LSU. Anze Fers Erzen led the way for the Aggies as he gathered three first-place finishes, including the 200 fly (1:48.92), 200 back (1:46.41) and 200 IM (1:48.64). 

Trey Dickey stood out in the distance events as he grabbed the top spot in the 1,000 (9:15.39) and 500 free (4:31.08). A&M filled the results sheet in the 500, as William Coakley and Batuhan Filiz followed right behind Dickey, all within half of a second at 4:31.15 and 4:31.53, respectively. 

Baylor Nelson highlighted the freestyle events, winning the 200 (1:37.64) and placing second in the 100 (44.62). Kaloyan Bratanov assisted in leading the Aggies to a win as he finished second in the 50, recording a 20.44. Andres Puente added crucial points for the Maroon & White as he won the 200 breast, clocking in at 1:58.86, while also placing second in the 100 with a time of 54.79. 

The Aggies claimed the top three spots on the 1-meter, including Victor Povzner (385.95), Rhett Hensley (343.58) and Takuto Endo (318.53). 

Povzner added another first-place score of 421.65 on the 3-meter, while Kyle Sanchez earned a third in the event with a score of 334.88. Live results can be found here and the meet will be streamed at SMUMustangs.com/watch.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was killed after her arm came in contact with an electric line
Navasota woman electrocuted after car crashed into utility pole
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
The Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more...
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall

Latest News

Star Of The Republic Museum, Visitor Center among renovations happening at Washington on the...
Washington On The Brazos undergo major renovations
No. 19 Texas A&M heads to SMU for final dual meet
No. 4 Aggies Host South Dakota State to Open Spring Slate
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach