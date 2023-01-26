No. 19 Texas A&M heads to SMU for final dual meet

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team travel to compete against the SMU Mustangs on Friday at 3 p.m. inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center in its final dual meet of the season.

The Maroon & White are coming off a 177-123 win over LSU on Senior Day as they get ready for their final bout of the regular season. Abby Grottle started off the individual events against LSU with a first-place finish in the 1,000 (9:58.59) and 500 free (4:53.01).

Grottle also claimed second in the 200 free (1:47.46), touching the wall right after Chloe Stepanek in first place at 1:47.46. Stepanek also led the pool in the 100 free at 49.88.

The Aggies dominated the breaststroke events with a 1-2-3 finish over LSU in the 100, including Bobbi Kennett(1:01.41), Andrea Perttula (1:02.20) and Charlotte Longbottom (1:02.28). A&M didn’t stop there as it claimed the top-four times in the 200 breast as Joelle Reddin (2:16.75), Caroline Theil (2:17.72), Desirae Mangaoang (2:20.56) and Longbottom (2:22.26) added points.

Assisting her team in the win, Olivia Theall touched the wall first at 1:59.28 in the 200 fly and finished second in the 100 fly, clocking in at 53.33.

The Aggies capped off the individual events securing the top-three times in the 200 IM, including Kennett (2:01.98), Theil (2:02.09) and Alice Marini (2:04.31). Alyssa Clairmont gathered a pair of first-place scores in the 1-meter (310.20) and the 3-meter (358.65).

Additional points for the Aggies came from Joslyn Oakley with a third-place score of 309.60 on the 1-meter.

Live results can be found here and the meet will be streamed [SMUMustangs.com/watch]here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.