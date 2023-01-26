No. 19 Texas A&M heads to SMU for final dual meet

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team travel to compete against the SMU Mustangs on Friday at 3 p.m. inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center in its final dual meet of the season.

The Maroon & White are coming off a 177-123 win over LSU on Senior Day as they get ready for their final bout of the regular season. Abby Grottle started off the individual events against LSU with a first-place finish in the 1,000 (9:58.59) and 500 free (4:53.01).

Grottle also claimed second in the 200 free (1:47.46), touching the wall right after Chloe Stepanek in first place at 1:47.46. Stepanek also led the pool in the 100 free at 49.88.

The Aggies dominated the breaststroke events with a 1-2-3 finish over LSU in the 100, including Bobbi Kennett(1:01.41), Andrea Perttula (1:02.20) and Charlotte Longbottom (1:02.28). A&M didn’t stop there as it claimed the top-four times in the 200 breast as Joelle Reddin (2:16.75), Caroline Theil (2:17.72), Desirae Mangaoang (2:20.56) and Longbottom (2:22.26) added points.

Assisting her team in the win, Olivia Theall touched the wall first at 1:59.28 in the 200 fly and finished second in the 100 fly, clocking in at 53.33.

The Aggies capped off the individual events securing the top-three times in the 200 IM, including Kennett (2:01.98), Theil (2:02.09) and Alice Marini (2:04.31). Alyssa Clairmont gathered a pair of first-place scores in the 1-meter (310.20) and the 3-meter (358.65).

Additional points for the Aggies came from Joslyn Oakley with a third-place score of 309.60 on the 1-meter.

Live results can be found here and the meet will be streamed [SMUMustangs.com/watch]here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was killed after her arm came in contact with an electric line
Navasota woman electrocuted after car crashed into utility pole
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
The Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more...
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall

Latest News

Star Of The Republic Museum, Visitor Center among renovations happening at Washington on the...
Washington On The Brazos undergo major renovations
No. 10 Aggie men conclude regular season against SMU
No. 4 Aggies Host South Dakota State to Open Spring Slate
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach