No. 4 Aggies Host South Dakota State to Open Spring Slate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts South Dakota State to open the spring slate on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Maroon & White (4-3, 1-2) are 8-0 all-time against South Dakota State (1-3, 1-2). The last meeting with the Jackrabbits ended with an 11-8 Aggie win on September 25, 2021.

LAST TIME OUT

The Aggies dominated Fresno State, 14-6, capturing four of the five available Flat points. Maggie Nealon earned Most Outstanding Performer honors with a score of 82 on Queen. Rylee Shufelt, Devan Thomas and Brooke Brombach scored the other three points for the Aggies.

The Maroon & White also took a 3-2 win in Reining with Lauren Hanson earning MOP honors. Lisa Bricker and Emmy-Lu Marsh picked up the other two Reining points.

The Aggies didn’t stop after the break, scoring the first four points in Fences. Brooke Brombach earned MOP honors as she scored 90 points on Sparky to beat Taylor Holstead’s 83 points. Haley Redifer, Rylee Shufelt and Devon Thomas scored the other three points for the Aggies.

In the final event, Texas A&M collected three more points and the MOP honors in Horsemanship. Alexis Robinson scored a Horsemanship-high 78 points to collect MOP honors. Ella Petak and Hanna Olaussen were the other two point-scorers for the Aggies.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Admission is free and live scoring for Friday’s contest against South Dakota State can be found here .

PROMOTIONS

The first 50 kids will receive a free youth-sized Aggie script t-shirt.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.