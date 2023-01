NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - In Tuesday night’s win over McDade, the North Zulch senior Ali Sunny scored his 1500th career point.

After scoring 33 he was given the game ball and poised for picture with his coaches and team-mates to mark the milestone.

Ali is averaging 27 points per game this season.

