Schedule time for self care at Spa Lucia

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Make self care a priority this year and schedule an appointment at Spa Lucia in Bryan.

“As soon as you walk in this door, you feel cared for and loved, and I think that’s what really sets us apart at Spa Lucia,” Manager, Andella Kovar said.

Owner, Lucia Adams, has been practicing as a Licensed Esthetician for more than 40 years. She’s traveled and lived all over the world, learning the best practices and, in turn, passing those lessons on to her staff.

Spa Lucia offers a wide variety of services including customized facials, massages, eyelash extensions, waxing, and body scrubs and wraps.

“We really do it all, and we do it in an amazing way,” Kovar said.

Adams says Spa Lucia is all about love. “Love is what makes the world a better place. I love my clients. We love our people. We love the people that work here. We love what we do and people feel it. That’s the change that people feel,” she said.

Kovar says at Spa Lucia, their goal is not only to make you look beautiful, but to feel beautiful as well. “It’s not just the physical results our clients are seeing, but the way they feel better after a service. They’re happier. You can see that. That’s one of my favorite things to see,” she said.

Spa Lucia also offers an array of skincare products to allow you to continue looking and feeling your best at home. “We carry what we think the best of the best of each product is and because of that, we carry several different lines. They are high quality ingredients that will truly treat and transform your skin,” Kovar said.

To make an appointment at Spa Lucia, visit their website here or call 979-402-8884.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.