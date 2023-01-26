Try Cajun Veggies at C&J Barbecue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As January comes to a close, head over to C&J Barbecue to order their monthly side dish while it lasts.

January has been about enjoying the healthier side of life, so they’ve decided to make eating your vegetables more enjoyable by adding their own spin.

Owner Justin Manning says this month’s side dish is Cajun Veggies. He says they taste delicious and are easy to prepare.

“We have some yellow squash, some green zucchini, some red bell pepper, green bell pepper, and onion. So we mix all of this together. Then we add a little seasoning of salt and pepper and Arcadian spice, mix everything nicely and blend it with a little oil, and we bake it.”

Manning says this dish takes up to 15 minutes to bake, and adds you can eat the veggie dish as is, or you can add a little meat.

“I try to change it up. So what I like to do a lot of times is cut up some of the meat, like turkey, or cut up a chicken, and then mix it in with the vegetables. Put a little pinto bean juice over the top. Just trying to give it a different level of flavor.”

You can try the Cajun Veggies dish at C&J Barbecue for the rest of January. There will be a new monthly side dish in February.

