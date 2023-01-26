Try Cajun Veggies at C&J Barbecue

Try the Cajun Veggie dish at C&J Barbecue
Try the Cajun Veggie dish at C&J Barbecue(kbtx)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As January comes to a close, head over to C&J Barbecue to order their monthly side dish while it lasts.

January has been about enjoying the healthier side of life, so they’ve decided to make eating your vegetables more enjoyable by adding their own spin.

Owner Justin Manning says this month’s side dish is Cajun Veggies. He says they taste delicious and are easy to prepare.

“We have some yellow squash, some green zucchini, some red bell pepper, green bell pepper, and onion. So we mix all of this together. Then we add a little seasoning of salt and pepper and Arcadian spice, mix everything nicely and blend it with a little oil, and we bake it.”

Manning says this dish takes up to 15 minutes to bake, and adds you can eat the veggie dish as is, or you can add a little meat.

“I try to change it up. So what I like to do a lot of times is cut up some of the meat, like turkey, or cut up a chicken, and then mix it in with the vegetables. Put a little pinto bean juice over the top. Just trying to give it a different level of flavor.”

You can try the Cajun Veggies dish at C&J Barbecue for the rest of January. There will be a new monthly side dish in February.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was killed after her arm came in contact with an electric line
Navasota woman electrocuted after car crashed into utility pole
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
The Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more...
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall

Latest News

Spa Lucia offers a wide variety of services including customized facials, massages, eyelash...
Schedule time for self care at Spa Lucia
Play Oasis and BCS Sitters are partnering for Parents' Nite Out.
While the parents are away, the kids will play at Play Oasis
The book is on sale at Barnes & Noble and online through Amazon.
Laugh and cry through the pages of Cherie Cotner’s book
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Anointed Abilities will be hosting a Tie-Dye...
Share the love this Valentine’s Day with Anointed Abilities