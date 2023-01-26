While the parents are away, the kids will play at Play Oasis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Start planning date night right now because Play Oasis and BCS Sitters have teamed up to put a new twist on the ever-popular, Parents’ Nite Out.

For the first time ever, Play Oasis is partnering with local restaurants to make Parents’ Nite Out even bigger than before. Below, you can check out which businesses are bringing you amazing deals when you RVSP for the event.

Parents’ Nite Out will give your children a fun and entertaining experience, plus pizza and snacks, while you escape for the evening for dinner, a movie, or just alone time at home.

BCS Sitters’ background-checked, CPR certified, professional sitters will be on hand to supervise and engage your little ones and Play Oasis staff will be on site to supervise the event.

There is a Parents’ Nite Out event planned for Friday, January 27, Friday, February 10, and Friday, February 24. Space is limited for each, so book now.

If you can’t make it to Parents Nite Out, but still want to bring the kiddos to see what Play Oasis is all about, you can visit them Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Learn more about Play Oasis on their website here.

