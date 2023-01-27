Aggie baseball begins practice at Olsen Field

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baseball is back in Aggieland, and it’s safe to say that expectations are high for this year’s baseball team.

After being bounced from the College World Series in the semifinals, the Ags are preseason ranked 4th by the NCAA and 5th by D1baseball.com.

In Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle’s second season, he has to replace the likes of Dylan Rock and Troy Claunch, but Schloss has strong returners in pitcher Nathan Dettmer and infielder Austin Bost.

With this year’s goal of making it back to Omaha, the players are using last year’s success and experience to help them return.

“We know what we can do and we know what we are capable of to win a national championship this year,” Austin Bost, Texas A&M infielder said. “It’s a great feeling to get to see them (coaching staff) every single day and knowing that we can lead this team together to a national championship.”

“We’ve been through it now.. going back to last year we know what it takes to get there, so having that foundation of having those guys who have been through it and knowing what it takes is something we can build off of.” Nathan Dettmer, Texas A&M pitcher said. “I think we’ve done a great job of building that chemistry and feels like the same team last year. Feels awesome in the locker room.. feels like a group of brothers and we’re ready to get going.”

The season opener is less than a month away when the Aggies host Seattle U on February 17-19.

The Aggies are practicing inter-squad match-ups all week.

Jim Schlossnagle: "The greatest compliment that I can give a team is that you can trust them, and this is a team I really trust."



High praise from the head coach. This year should be fun. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/npR1I5fHVU — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) January 27, 2023

