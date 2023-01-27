Aggies to face loaded field at Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel north to compete at the Razorback Invitational on Jan. 27-28 at Randal Tyson Track Center.

The meet begins Friday at 11:45 a.m. with the multi-events competition, while field events start at 3 p.m. with men’s pole vault. Running events fire off with the men’s 200m starting at 6 p.m. Fans can follow the meet on the live stream on SEC+ , while live results will be provided by flashresults.

The Texas A&M women come into the meet ranked No. 12 in the season’s first release of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national ranking. Other ranked teams in the field include No. 3 Kentucky, No. 5 Florida, No 7. USC, No 11. Arkansas, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 16 Stanford, No. 18 Oklahoma State and No. 20 BYU.

The Aggie men enter the meet unranked in the USTFCCCA national ranking. They square off against No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 BYU, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 11 USC, No. 12 Florida and No. 20 Oklahoma State.

Last week at the Red Raider Open, the Maroon & White took home six victories and set 20 personal bests, along with five marks that earned a spot on the Texas A&M all-time performer list. Kennedy Wade ran 52.87 in the 400m to rank third fastest in the nation, while the women’s 4x400m team consisting of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Wade, Sanu Jallow and Jania Martin clocked 3:31.34 to register as the third fastest school this year.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

On The Level of Competition at the Razorback Invitational…

“There is a great level of competition at this meet. It gives the athletes the opportunity to get the best out of themselves. There is a lot of talent across the board, it’s going to be very competitive in every event.”

