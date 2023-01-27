Aggies to face loaded field at Razorback Invitational

(KBTX)
By Matthew McGinnis, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel north to compete at the Razorback Invitational on Jan. 27-28 at Randal Tyson Track Center.

The meet begins Friday at 11:45 a.m. with the multi-events competition, while field events start at 3 p.m. with men’s pole vault. Running events fire off with the men’s 200m starting at 6 p.m. Fans can follow the meet on the live stream on SEC+ , while live results will be provided by flashresults.

The Texas A&M women come into the meet ranked No. 12 in the season’s first release of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national ranking. Other ranked teams in the field include No. 3 Kentucky, No. 5 Florida, No 7. USC, No 11. Arkansas, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 16 Stanford, No. 18 Oklahoma State and No. 20 BYU.

The Aggie men enter the meet unranked in the USTFCCCA national ranking. They square off against No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 BYU, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 11 USC, No. 12 Florida and No. 20 Oklahoma State.

Last week at the Red Raider Open, the Maroon & White took home six victories and set 20 personal bests, along with five marks that earned a spot on the Texas A&M all-time performer list. Kennedy Wade ran 52.87 in the 400m to rank third fastest in the nation, while the women’s 4x400m team consisting of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Wade, Sanu Jallow and Jania Martin clocked 3:31.34 to register as the third fastest school this year.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

On The Level of Competition at the Razorback Invitational…

“There is a great level of competition at this meet. It gives the athletes the opportunity to get the best out of themselves. There is a lot of talent across the board, it’s going to be very competitive in every event.”

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was killed after her arm came in contact with an electric line
Navasota woman electrocuted after car crashed into utility pole
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
The Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more...
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall

Latest News

Star Of The Republic Museum, Visitor Center among renovations happening at Washington on the...
Washington On The Brazos undergo major renovations
No. 10 Aggie men conclude regular season against SMU
No. 19 Texas A&M heads to SMU for final dual meet
No. 4 Aggies Host South Dakota State to Open Spring Slate