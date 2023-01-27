Aledo head football coach and former Consol assistant Tim Buchanan announces retirement

ALEDO, Texas (KBTX) - Aledo head football coach and former A&M Consolidated assistant Tim Buchanan plans to retire at the end of the school year after 30 years with the Bearcats.

Aledo athletic director Steve Wood will also step down at the end of the school year. Buchanan and Wood combined for a state record 11 state titles at Aledo, the most recent being in a win over College Station this year. Buchanan went 8-0 in state title games (1998, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2019, 2020 and 2022). During his five years as Aledo ISD athletics director when former defensive coordinator Steve Wood took over as head coach, the Bearcats won three more state titles (2014, 2016, 2018). The legendary football coach finishes with a 281-58-3 record with the Bearcats.

Buchanan was an assistant coach at A&M Consolidated from 1988-1992. He will be inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor this summer in Houston during the THSCA Coaching School and Convention.

Reports say that assistant coach/OC Robby Jones will be the next head football coach at Aledo.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.