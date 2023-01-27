Aledo head football coach and former Consol assistant Tim Buchanan announces retirement

Aledo head football coach Tim Buchanan talks with College Station head coach Stoney Pryor ahead...
Aledo head football coach Tim Buchanan talks with College Station head coach Stoney Pryor ahead of the UIL 5A Div. I state title game.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Texas (KBTX) - Aledo head football coach and former A&M Consolidated assistant Tim Buchanan plans to retire at the end of the school year after 30 years with the Bearcats.

Aledo athletic director Steve Wood will also step down at the end of the school year. Buchanan and Wood combined for a state record 11 state titles at Aledo, the most recent being in a win over College Station this year. Buchanan went 8-0 in state title games (1998, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2019, 2020 and 2022). During his five years as Aledo ISD athletics director when former defensive coordinator Steve Wood took over as head coach, the Bearcats won three more state titles (2014, 2016, 2018). The legendary football coach finishes with a 281-58-3 record with the Bearcats.

Buchanan was an assistant coach at A&M Consolidated from 1988-1992. He will be inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor this summer in Houston during the THSCA Coaching School and Convention.

Reports say that assistant coach/OC Robby Jones will be the next head football coach at Aledo.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Wolf Pen Creek
College Station Police: Body found in creek
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies 3 men killed in fiery crash during Milam County pursuit

Latest News

A Pair of Aggies Named NCEA Distinguished Alumni
No. 4 Texas A&M Set to Host the ITA Kickoff Weekend
Ryan Wrobleski Classroom Champion
Classroom Champion: Ryan Wrobleski from Richards High School
Sam Houston State Basketball
Kats dismantle Seattle U