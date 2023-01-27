Amazon responds to Brazos County Prime delivery concerns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been over a month since we first brought you Amazon Prime delivery issues from customers. Thursday, KBTX received a statement from Amazon that could explain why it’s happening for certain customers.

Amazon Prime members across Brazos County have reached out to KBTX and voiced their concerns on social media. Members pay almost $140 a year for free two-day shipping, a streaming service, games, books and more.

But, many customers say they feel like two-day shipping in Brazos County is a thing of the past, with orders showing five days out.

An Amazon Spokesperson released a statement saying at check out, a customer is actually seeing a delivery promise date.

“Our delivery promises fluctuate based on a variety of factors including time of day, transportation capacity, regional demand and customer location,” they said.

Madhav Pappu is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Texas A&M Mays Business School. He has been in the logistics field since 1975 studying supply chain management and transportation. Pappu explained why sometimes, customers in Brazos County are seeing FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service deliver Amazon packages.

“[Amazon] utilizes postal services because of their extensive network. The only person who touches every door, every day is the US postal service. So if a company wants to do the same thing they’d have to invest as the US postal service has. But, why invest in something that already exists,” he said.

Amazon also provided background information on its two-day shipping saying it refers only to the shipping time and does not take into account fulfillment time.

