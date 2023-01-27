Bennett Named to Ben Hogan Award Watch List

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M standout Sam Bennett was featured among the 37 men’s golfers named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List released Friday by the Friends of Golf, Hogan Trophy Award Foundation and Golf Coaches Association of America.

Bennett, who claimed the 122nd United States Amateur Championship last summer, was a finalist for the award in 2022 and a semifinalist in 2021.

Since his arrival in Aggieland, Bennett has loaded his mantel with laurels. In addition to his national amateur title, the Madisonville, Texas, native is a three-time PING All-American, including first-team honors in 2021 and 2022. Bennett was named the SEC Golfer of the Year last season along with being a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award. He has played for Team USA at the Arnold Palmer Cup on two occasions and was tabbed to the GCAA All-Nicklaus Team in 2021.

The Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank annually recognizes the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or II, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer based on all collegiate, amateur and professional events over the previous 12 months. Three of the top 12 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are past recipients of the honor.

This year’s list of 10 semifinalists, which may include individuals not on the watch list, will be unveiled Friday, April 14. The group will be pared down to three finalists on Thursday, May 4. The finalists will attend a black-tie dinner on Monday, May 22, at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth where the winner will be crowned.

The Ben Hogan Award’s esteemed selection committee votes during each stage of the process. The committee is comprised of 32 leaders in collegiate, amateur and professional golf. The award has honored the outstanding amateur collegiate golfer at Colonial Country Club since 2022. Prior to its move to Fort Worth, the original Ben Hogan Trophy, which was awarded based on a different list of criteria, was issued at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles beginning in 1990.

Since 2002, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation has bestowed over $850,000 in scholarships to more than 30 universities. For mor information on the Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank, visit TheBenHoganAward.org and follow @BenHoganAward on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

