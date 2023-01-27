Branch Elementary Assistant Principal awarded ‘AP of the Year’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan ISD Assistant Principal is being honored for the hard work and dedication she puts in every day.

Julie Brenner was surprised with the Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year Award by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. It’s a special recognition given to only one Region 6 AP each year.

Brenner told KBTX her goal every day is to be a voice and advocate for her students.

“I am shocked because I am so new to this role,” said Brenner. “But, it’s just so nice to be recognized. It just feels good to be appreciated. I can think of so many others who are worthy of this award. I’m thankful for everyone who took the time out of their day to visit our campus.”

