Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tradition lives and breathes at Texas A&M, and a century-old tradition will be honored once again through Aggie Muster.

Aggie Muster is a time of remembrance and gratitude for the Aggies who are no longer with us.

Vice President of Publicity Madison Harris says last year there were about 800 people in attendance, and this year they are pushing for about 1200 people to fill the new Legends Event Center in Bryan.

“Right now we are having a monthly meeting to discuss the event, and we need as many volunteers as possible,” said Harris.

According to Harris, they need people to promote, decorate and set up the event.

If people are interested in having their loved one added to the roll call or to volunteer, Harris says you can send an email to BCAMC@aggienetwork.com to be added to the lists.

