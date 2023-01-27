Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is Black History Month, which is the perfect time to honor individuals who have made contributions to our community.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is preparing for its annual appreciation banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station.

The event honors and publicly recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to our community, state or country and includes dinner, entertainment and an auction.

This year’s guest speaker, Dr. Annie S. McGowen, is the Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity at Texas A&M University.

This is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year which provides the financial support required for the museum to operate and offer quality programs and exhibitions, while celebrating the contributions of this year’s honorees.

Tickets to the banquet are available at the museum and online.

