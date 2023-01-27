Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet

Largest event of the year funds museum operations and programs
Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is Black History Month, which is the perfect time to honor individuals who have made contributions to our community.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is preparing for its annual appreciation banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station.

The event honors and publicly recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to our community, state or country and includes dinner, entertainment and an auction.

This year’s guest speaker, Dr. Annie S. McGowen, is the Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity at Texas A&M University.

This is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year which provides the financial support required for the museum to operate and offer quality programs and exhibitions, while celebrating the contributions of this year’s honorees.

Tickets to the banquet are available at the museum and online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Wolf Pen Creek
College Station Police: Body found in creek
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies 3 men killed in fiery crash during Milam County pursuit

Latest News

Spa Lucia
Bryan and College Station ISD logo
Bryan, College Station ISDs weigh in on results of state school safety audit
No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station.
No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station
Brazos County Health District kicks off Men’s Health Clinic
Brazos County Health District kicks off Men’s Health Clinic