Bryan, College Station ISDs weigh in on results of state school safety audit

Bryan and College Station ISD logo
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide audit of school safety was released Friday afternoon, detailing how secure campuses across the state are.

Gov. Greg Abbott requested an inspection to determine vulnerable points on school campuses. Of the 2,864 campuses audited statewide, inspectors were unable to gain unauthorized access into 95.3% of them.

Bryan and College Station ISD’s were part of that audit between September and December 2022.

According to College Station ISD, seven campuses were audited and there were no findings at any. Bryan ISD said they had five campuses audited and one corrective action had to be made.

“The inspector was able to gain access through a side door behind a locked gate. That was quickly corrected the same day by our maintenance team once it was discovered,” a Bryan ISD spokesperson said.

A corrective action plan was sent to the Texas State School Safety Center and approved.

