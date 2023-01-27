Classroom Champion: Ryan Wrobleski from Richards High School

By Travis Musgrove
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Richards, Texas (KBTX) - This weeks news 3 sports classroom champion is Ryan Wrobleski.

The Richards High School senior earned a 3.95 grade point average and is a consistent member of the All A Honor Roll. His Academic Achievements include Daughters of the American Revolution’s Citizen Award and National Honors Society. Not surprising that his work ethic in the classroom is exemplary.

“He is very much that kid that wants to know every way, or if he doesn’t get your way, he wants to understand way.” Said Richards teacher Amy Thomas, “So he has that mindset of like, I need to know. But he works hard at understanding or wanting to understand that.”

Athletically Ryan participates in Basketball, Baseball, runs Cross Country in the fall, and participates in track & field in the spring for the Panthers. During his highschool career, he earned the Basketball Hustle Award and been a Cross Country Regional Qualifier. He’s not only a good athlete but a good leader too.

" Ryan As an athlete, he’s the heart of our team, the heart and soul of this athletic program. I mean, there is no Richard ISD Panther basketball team this year without Ryan Wroblewski.” said Athletic Director, Travis Tennison. “He does so much for us on the court as far as just being a leader, controlling the tempo, just being someone that’s always calm under pressure. That’s Ryan Wroblewski.”

On top of school and sports, Ryan also is a co-lead for the school bible study group, Senior Class President, member of Richards 4-h, and has a serious interest in investing. He plans on attending A&M and major in Economics.

“But it really got me into the whole start ups and economics in that whole space is learning about the really innovative companies that are making a lot of progress in our world, solving a lot of really important problems.” Said, Ryan Wrobleski. “I think, it’s really interesting, but also a really important piece of our society.”

Congratulations to Ryan Wrobleski of Richards High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

