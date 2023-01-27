CSISD names Brandon Schmidt new head football coach at A&M Consolidated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend the hire of Prosper Head Football Coach and Campus Athletic Coordinator Brandon Schmidt for the same position at A&M Consolidated High School at a specially-called board meeting on Tuesday, January 31.

The meeting will be held at noon in the CSISD Boardroom (1812 Welsh). Schmidt will be available to the media following the brief board meeting.

In his seven years leading the Class 6A Prosper football program, Schmidt led the Eagle program to playoff appearances all seven years, including a trip to the state semifinals in 2022 and the state quarterfinals in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

“I grew up a coach’s kid and played through college, but more importantly, I always tell people coaching is not a job, it is a calling,” Schmidt said. “This is a statement I do not take lightly and I am passionate about kids, coaches, and the community. My goal is always to build a program everyone can be proud of, but most importantly to build great humans. I can’t wait to get started building relationships with the community and raising the high standards already in place at Consol.”

In his seven years at Prosper, Schmidt compiled a record 67-24 (.736 winning percentage) in the very competitive Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Brandon is an exceptional football coach and leader,” Martindale said. “His record on the field speaks for itself. He will be engaged with the entire Consol athletic department, the entire staff and all of the student body.”

“We are fortunate to have been able to land a quality coach and man like Coach Schmidt,” Starnes said. “We feel like Coach Schmidt’s strengths align with the feedback we received from AMCHS football parents and athletic staff. Our process included three rounds of interviews and Coach Schmidt clearly emerged as our top candidate.”

Prior to being the head coach, Schmidt was the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at Prosper for one season.

Before moving to Prosper, Schmidt spent nine seasons as an assistant coach at Cedar Park High School in Leander ISD, where he coached the offensive line. He helped Cedar Park win the 4A DII state championship in 2012, and to another appearance in the 5A DII state finals in 2014.

He started his career at La Porte ISD as an offensive line coach from 2001-2003, before moving to Round Rock Stony Point for two years in the same capacity.

In addition to coaching football, he served as an assistant soccer coach at La Porte and stretches as head soccer coach at Stony Point and Cedar Park.

Schmidt earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Sam Houston State University in 2001 and his Master’s in Educational Leadership from Lamar University in 2013. While at Sam Houston, Schmidt played the center position on the offensive line and was named team captain as a senior.

He and his wife, Katie, have three children: Sophie, a 15 year-old freshman; Sabrina, a 13 year-old 7th grader; and Carter, a 7 year-old 1st grader.

Brandon Schmidt Head Coaching Record at Prosper High School

2022: 13-2 (6-1) - 6A DI state semifinals

2021: 9-5 (3-3) - 6A DII state quarterfinals

2020: 8-4 (3-3) - 6A DII state quarterfinals

2019: 11-3 (5-2) - 6A DI state quarterfinals

2018: 9-3 (5-2) - 6A DII second round

2017: 10-3 (6-1) - 5A DI third round

2016: 7-4 (6-1) - 5A DI first round

