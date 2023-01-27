Customers camp all night for chance at free smoothies for a year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People lined the block in 30 degree weather for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. As part of their grand opening on Friday, the first 50 customers at Tropical Smoothie Café will get a “VIP card” that grants them a year’s worth of free smoothies.

The line started the night before and filled up within the first few hours, according to Texas A&M student Liam Lehmann.

“My tent was the first one out here and then I think other people started to get the memo that they should bring one too,” said Lehmann. “I like Tropical Smoothie, I like smoothies and I like free smoothies. I definitely think that I am going to look back on this and think, ‘oh that was a really great time.’”

The Aggie spirit was alive and well in the smoothie line, as the campers worked to be efficient.

“One of the people in line created a list with everybody’s name on it to figure out who all 50 are here so no one has to wait. So say you’re 51, you don’t get a card, you don’t waste your time all night for no reason” said Parker Donathen, another student.

With less than four hours to go, Donathen made it clear that waiting in the cold was going to be worth it.

“I really like smoothies, I heard they were giving out free smoothies for a year and that’s an offer I can’t let go to waste,” said Donathen.

Tropical Smoothie Café is at 310 University Drive East in College Station. You can find more information here.

