Developer provides update on College Station Midtown City Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Progress continues on the development of College Station Midtown City Center.

The mixed-use development was designed to provide the city of College Station with an urban identity and a central location.

Once completed the district will feature miles of connected trails and greenspaces, complete with a hotel, apartments, a food truck park, lakefront restaurants, and more.

James Murr, the Managing Principal for College Station Midtown, says he’s excited about the growth of the area.

Several single-family homes are completed in the area and portions of an apartment complex are expected to open soon.

“As a whole, the houses have been selling great in Midtown and our first apartment complex is about to open, in fact, I believe they’re leasing the first 11 units right now with more units coming on in the following months,’ says Murr. “One of the biggest things that we’re excited about focusing on this year are our restaurants on the lake.”

Murr says, as a company, they’ve decided that they’re going to be very aggressive in attracting the right restaurants and concepts to Midtown.

“We’re going to look for the right concept, the concepts that provide the lifestyle factor that’s either entertainment where our restaurants are right on the lake,” said Murr. “There will be a big trail and park system there that they’ll be bordering. So we’re really looking for the right concepts and when we find the right concepts this year we’re going to be aggressive in incentivizing and helping the restaurateur open their new concepts in Midtown.”

Club Midtown, one highly popular portion of the project is expected to feature a resort-style pool and a gym once completed. However, Murr says the project was temporarily put on hold.

“You know the last year has been a little tricky. Construction costs have risen about 40% and now interest rates have risen about 40% so we’re excited about the project still, there are some great things happening, we’re having to adjust and maneuver, and pause some things until some of this stuff stabilizes and then we can get some stuff started on some other big projects,” says Murr.

Despite the temporary pause on the Club Midtown project, Murr says the future for the area is bright.

“There is a lot of exciting stuff going on and we can kick off some projects and we can keep developing and building in some areas and things will stabilize,” said Murr. “In addition to what we’re doing the city is building the big Independence Ball Park at Midtown which is going to drive tourism for baseball and softball tournaments and that’s going to be a big driver to creating the potential restaurants business, the hotel business.”

“With that park right on our border it’s a big deal to us,” said Murr. “We’re excited about that happening. We hope the city can build the second phase soon and get the big tournaments in.”

