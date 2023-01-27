Focus at Four: BCS workforce continues to grow

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Economic Outlook Conference provides business owners and community members a look at the local economy.

Low unemployment, a record number of job openings, and an increase in wages were just some of the highlights of a report on the state of the local workforce in Bryan/College Station.

Katherine Kleemann, the owner of the Spherion Staffing and Recruiting, joined First News at Four to break down the numbers.

Kleemann said there are a lot of trends when it comes to wages in the B/CS area.

“In Bryan, College Station we were seeing a little bit faster pace of wage growth in 2019,” said Kleemann. “Across the country, we saw almost 5% wage growth over the past two years. Locally, we’ve seen it slow down a little bit in 2022.”

The report also found that Gen Z is a growing part of our local workforce and the generation loves to be in control of their work schedules.

“We know that COVID brought us remote work, we know that Gen Z has grown up with technology and collaboration through technology at their fingertips,” said Kleemann. “They are going to embrace remote work. Once they’ve been in remote work for a couple of years, we’re seeing them change their desires to more flexible work. They want that opportunity for advancement and mentorship that comes with collaboration work.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.