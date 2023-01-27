Get your game on at D-BAT Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The expansion of Bryan Travis Midtown Park is the dream of baseball and softball lovers.

Located right next to Travis Fields is a large, indoor, climate-controlled facility called D-BAT Aggieland.

At D-BAT Aggieland, you can up your skills in hitting, pitching, and fielding, or just have a good time swinging in one of the cages.

“We offer lessons. We have cage rentals available. We host camps and clinics through the year,” General Manager, Lukas Stauderman, said.

Stauderman says every time school is out, D-BAT Aggieland has a camp or clinic on the calendar to keep the kiddos active. “We run about 50 camps and clinics throughout the year,” he said. “Our camps and clinics are a each great opportunity for players to improve while having fun at the same time.”

The next day-camp opportunity is for 6u to 12u players on Monday, February 20. The Presidents’ Day Clinic will include hitting, fielding, games, and fun.

You can register your players for upcoming camps and clinics by visiting the D-BAT website here or by calling 979-985-3228.

D-BAT uses the state-of-the-art equipment, HitTrax, to provide real-time stats and key performance metrics that coaches and players can utilize for better on-field results.

“You can adjust it, so you can play at any park in the country, whether it’s baseball or softball. You can also adjust the size of the field and the speed of the pitch,” Stauderman explained.

Stauderman says he’s looking forward to business picking up during the spring season. “We didn’t see as many people as we would’ve liked to in the fall, but we’re seeing record numbers with our lessons and a big increase in our cage rentals ahead of spring season as well,” he said.

“Being able to interact with the kids and help them achieve their goals is my favorite part about working at D-BAT Aggieland,” Stauderman said.

You can learn more about birthday party and event rentals, merchandise from the shop, lessons with professional instructors, and membership pricing on the D-BAT Aggieland website here.

Destination Bryan highlights the amenities that can be found at D-BAT here.

