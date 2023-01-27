Hearne ISD raising funds to build new stadium

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -Plans are underway in Hearne to rebuild the school’s 94-year-old stadium, Wood Field.

Hearne ISD is looking to partner with the community to transform the aging stadium without placing the burden on taxpayers to approve a bond to generate funds.

“This is a little different. We’re not doing a bond issue on this field. We’re going to raise this money through the community, to be able to pay for the renovations and the upgrades of this stadium and I think that makes Hearne very unique,” says Hearne ISD Executive Director of Operations Jay Davis.

School officials say the stadium is in desperate need of repair. They say the field routinely floods during heavy rains and the bathroom facilities need upgrading. School leaders also say they’re also unable to host track meets due to track conditions and the soccer field is too small to host competitions.

“It is 94 years old. We need a new track, and turf, We’ve got to replace some stadium seating, bathroom facilities, and parking lots and currently we don’t even have dressing rooms for teams,” said Davis.

Community members have already started stepping up to the plate to make their dream a reality by working to raise funds for phase one of the rebuild which is expected to cost $4 million.

“My husband and I are blessed that we can help give and we are also trying to raise money by auctioning off a vehicle but we want to give back and we know that there are other people that want to see this done,” said Hearne Resident Sharon Pedroncelli.

School leaders and community members say the benefits go beyond having a new facility, they say it’s about building character in students and supporting one another.

“This isn’t going to be just a football stadium. It’s also going to be a soccer stadium and it’s going to be an eight-lane track so that we can host lots of tournaments throughout the year and not just during football to help our community economically as well as the pride of our kids and our school,” says Davis.

“It’s important to do it for the kids here, for the youth here, and show that we care about them and that we’re willing to give back,” said Pedroncelli.

Hearne ISD is also teaming up with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that partners with youth-serving organizations and schools across the country to design empowering youth development programs that help kids navigate a multitude of challenges in healthy, positive ways.

For information on how to contribute see the flyer below or contact the Hearne Independent School District at 979-279-3200

Hearne ISD Stadium Flyer (KBTX)

