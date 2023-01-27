Milam County high-speed chase ends in firey crash, three dead

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Morgan Riddell and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) -Three people died in a fiery crash Thursday following a pursuit with Milam County law enforcement.

According to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was in pursuit of a vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed on private property just south of CR 337 and Highway 36/US 190.

The Milano Fire Department responded to the scene after the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. According to the sheriff, it is believed three occupants of the car died as a result of the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

