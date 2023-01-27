No. 4 Texas A&M Set to Host the ITA Kickoff Weekend

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team hosts the ITA Kickoff Weekend Jan. 28-29 at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies are the No. 1 seed heading into the weekend, and are in search of a pair of victories to advance to the National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, Washington.

The No. 4 Aggies will host No. 20 Florida, Florida Atlantic University and Arizona. The Maroon & White open their weekend versus FAU on Saturday, then results dependent will play either Florida or Arizona on Sunday.

The Aggies enter the weekend on a three-match win streak, with all being 7-0 sweeps. A&M’s roster has shown its depth with 11 different players securing singles wins, while also boasting five different winning doubles pairings. Freshmen Mia Kupres and Daria Smetannikov lead the team in dual match singles wins this season, each holding a 3-0 record. A&M will be looking for big performances from its ranked players including No. 9 Mary Stoiana, No. 51 Jayci Goldsmith, No. 79 Gianna Pielet and No. 105 Jeanette Mireles.

Texas A&M qualified for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships last season after hosting the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Aggies faced Princeton and Texas Tech, swiftly defeating both teams 4-1, 4-0 respectively, to advance. Texas A&M met No. 4 seed California in the round of 16, and despite a tough battle the Aggies lost the match, 4-3. The Maroon & White then moved to the consolation bracket, where they topped No. 17 Old Dominion, 4-1, and immediately followed up with a 4-1 victory over No. 10 USC.

Fans can follow the action through the livestream and live stats on our official website.

